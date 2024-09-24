GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Container ration shops to test strength of rice-loving elephants visiting Valparai

Sponsored by the WWF-India, the two ration shops made of cargo containers are yet to be launched officially

Published - September 24, 2024 09:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
A ration shop made of cargo container at Thaimudi near Valparai.

A ration shop made of cargo container at Thaimudi near Valparai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When the annual migration of wild elephants from the Kerala side to Valparai begins in August, operators of ration shops and grocery stores in the plateau are extra cautious.

Among the 100-odd elephants that migrate to the hill station every year and move around plantations and human habitations interspersed with forest patches, a few exhibit their liking for human food, especially ration rice.

Elephants damage ration shop, houses near Valparai

While the conventional ration shops have repeatedly been targeted by wild elephants for food grains in the past, two new ones will test the strength of the pachyderms this year.

Made of cargo containers, these two ration shops are situated at Mukkotu Mudi and Thaimudi estates of the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, where elephants had damaged the conventional buildings in the past. Both places fall under the Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Valparai plateau gives way for elephants as annual migration season is nearing its peak

Sponsored by the WWF-India, the two ration shops made of cargo containers are yet to be launched officially. However, they are being used for distribution of rations for the past few months.

According to the Forest Department, wild elephants approached the two ration shops after they started functioning, and no damage have been reported so far.

Estate workers, public sensitised to migration of elephants to Valparai plateau

Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director (Pollachi division) of ATR, said the two cargo container ration shops are expected to be effective to prevent damage by elephants. “We need to wait for a few more months to assess the actual result of the project as bigger herds of elephants are yet to reach Valparai. The smart virtual fencing system launched by the Forest Department is also working well,” he said.

There are more than 40 ration shops in the plateau, situated within jurisdictions of the Manambolly and Valparai forest ranges. The smart virtual fencing system launched by the ATR administration will give an extra cover to many of these ration shops this year. The system works with 1,300 poles mounted with solar-powered infrared devices, which detect movement of elephants and generate alarms.

Skeletal remains of elephant found inside locked noon meal centre in Valparai

“Elephants damaged the old ration shop 32 times. After being shifted to the container, no damage has been reported,” said K.B. Ummer, whose wife is the licensee of the ration shop at Thaimudi.

The migration of elephants started in August and more elephants are expected to come to the plateau. The migration peaks by December and ends by March when the visiting pachyderms return to the Kerala side.

“At present around 25 elephants are seen roaming in plantations,” said K. Giritharan, Forest Range Officer, Manambolly.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.