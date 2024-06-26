ADVERTISEMENT

Container lorry catches fire on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, no casualties reported

Updated - June 26, 2024 10:45 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 10:28 am IST - RANIPET

The lorry had been carrying high-end cars from Nashik to Chennai; fire-fighters managed to put out the blaze, though the front part of the lorry was gutted

The Hindu Bureau

The container truck went up in flames in Vallivedu village near Walajah town in Ranipet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the container lorry he was driving caught fire, in Vallivedu village near Walajah town in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that driver L. Sonu Yadhav, a native of Nashik, along with cleaner K. Manish (26), was driving the vehicle with a consignment of eight high-end cars from Nashik town in Maharashtra to Chennai, on the highway. The vehicle was parked on the service lane near a petrol pump to halt for the night on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when Mr. Yadhav tried to start his lorry, he noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, he and the cleaner got out of the vehicle.

Based on an alert from him, police and firefighters led by Station Fire Officer (Ranipet), P. Thirumurugan, reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the front portion of the vehicle was completely gutted. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the container with high-end cars in it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. A case has been registered by the Walajah police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US