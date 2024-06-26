Container lorry catches fire on Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, no casualties reported

A 43-year-old man escaped unhurt after the container lorry he was driving caught fire, in Vallivedu village near Walajah town in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The police said that driver L. Sonu Yadhav, a native of Nashik, along with cleaner K. Manish (26), was driving the vehicle with a consignment of eight high-end cars from Nashik town in Maharashtra to Chennai, on the highway. The vehicle was parked on the service lane near a petrol pump to halt for the night on Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when Mr. Yadhav tried to start his lorry, he noticed smoke coming out of the bonnet of the vehicle. Immediately, he and the cleaner got out of the vehicle.

Based on an alert from him, police and firefighters led by Station Fire Officer (Ranipet), P. Thirumurugan, reached the spot. Before they could douse the fire, the front portion of the vehicle was completely gutted. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the container with high-end cars in it.

Police said that an electrical short circuit might be the reason for the accident. A case has been registered by the Walajah police.