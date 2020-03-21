‘Contacts of two affected persons quarantined’

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday told the Assembly that the government had traced and quarantined all those believed to have come into contact with two persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 — a youth who had come to Chennai from Delhi and a student who had come here from Ireland.

Responding to Opposition leader M.K. Stalin, he said 193 persons had been identified as the contacts of the patient who had come to Chennai from Delhi by train.

He said though securing all such contacts was a challenge, the government had succeeded in its efforts.

“Many of the people who had to be quarantined grew tense and questioned our actions on the ground that they did not know that they had come into contact with those who had tested positive. But we have asked them to cooperate with the government,” the Minister said.