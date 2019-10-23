Consumers, traders warned against food adulteration in festive season

With the festival of Deepavali round the corner and Christmas coming soon after, District Collector K.S. Kandasamy cautioned consumers and traders against food adulteration.
There have been complaints of unhygienic water and soda containing bleaching powder being used in beverages and inspections will be conducted in all outlets, food officials said. Manufacturers should get permission from food safety officials of the respective areas, Mr. Kandasamy said.
Food packets should contain the product name, weight, date of manufacture and expiry, price, address and phone number of the manufacturer. Food items will be seized and action initiated if this rule is not complied with.
