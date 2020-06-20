Consumers get time to pay power bills

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has extended the power bill payment date for domestic consumers till July 15.
The extension is for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, where the complete lockdown norms have been enforced.
In a press release, Tangedco stated that as the State government had announced complete lockdown from June 19 to 30, domestic consumers whose payment dates fall between June 25 to July 14 could pay their bills by July 15, without any penalty.
Meter readings that started from June 1 too could not be taken up due to the complete lockdown, and domestic consumers whose billing cycle falls in the second half of June could therefore pay the previous month cycle (PMC) bill of April for June, the release added.
