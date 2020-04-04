Consumer group seeks extension for payment of power bills till April 30

Coimbatore Consumer Cause has sought for an extension for the payment of power bills till April 30, without penalty and other charges.

“When the lock down period ends only on April 14, what is the use of extending the last date up to that date only. Consumers have to pay their bill by any means so as to avoid penalties, disconnection and re-connection charges. At the earliest, the public using offline channels, can only pay their bill from April 15. We are surprised and unhappy,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

From March 25 to April 14, meter assessments could not be taken and hence the previous (January) bill amount has to be paid. March 25 is the original assessment date and members of the public have to pay the bill by April 15, i.e. the first working day after lockdown. How is it possible? he asked.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon also pointed out that physical disconnection by field staff would not take place only if the dues are between March 22 and April 14, as per a Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) circular.

Hence if bill is due on April 15 and if not paid on that date, not only can a penalty and other charges be levied, but disconnection is also possible, he pointed out.