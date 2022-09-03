Consumer Forum enhances compensation to home buyer

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai, has directed a builder to pay enhanced compensation to a home buyer towards rectification of defects in his flat.

It has enhanced the compensation to ₹50,000 from ₹30,000, which was awarded by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (North) in 2016. Chennai-based home buyer R. Venugopal had filed an appeal against the order of the District Commission.

In his complaint, Venugopal said he had entered into an agreement for construction of flat in Ayanavaram based on an offer made by Ishwarya Builders. The flat was constructed with a lot of defects and the buyer had paid nearly ₹40 lakh towards the construction as per the complaint.

The District Commission had awarded ₹30,000 towards rectification of defects and ₹20,000 towards compensation for mental agony. In his appeal, the buyer said the defects had not been rectified. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said having invested huge money, the buyer would expect a flat without any defect. But the advocate commissioner’s report showed that there were defects in the flat and the forum enhanced the compensation towards rectification of defects. All other directions of the District Commission were confirmed.