Consultative meeting held to establish start-up hub in Erode

A consultation meeting to establish a start-up hub in Erode region under the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy 2018-2023 aims to support and nurture a vibrant startup ecosystem in the State resulting in innovation and entrepreneurship driven employment and economic growth and facilitating creation of atleast 5,000 startups by 2023. As per the policy, it plans to establish brand startup hubs in Erode, Madurai and Tirunelveli in the first phase. Erode hub will comprise the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and The Nilgiris.

At a meeting held at Collectorate, J. Jeyaranjan, vice chairman of State Planning Commission (SPC), in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, explained the core policy objectives to make the State a major economic power in the country. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Chief Executive Officer of TANSIM, explained the functioning of the hub and how it benefits young entrepreneurs and industrialists. He said that the objective is to establish support infrastructure and strengthen the existing mechanism in the thrust areas, including transportation and logistics, health care, agriculture, artificial intelligence and collaborate with educational institutions to promote entrepreneurship among the youth. The policy focuses on maximum industry engagement, providing adequate incentives and resources to startups, facilitators, mentors and investors to promote startup culture in the State and partner with reputed investors across the country and the globe to invest in the State startups.

L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, M. Vijayabaskar, full-time member of SPC, representatives of industrial and trade associations, representatives from engineering colleges, and officials were