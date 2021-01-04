Consultation meetings on reopening of schools to be held till Jan 8, Minister says

ERODE

04 January 2021 11:22 IST

After the consultation meetings, the Chief Minister will hold a discussion with the School Education Department and Health Department and take a decision on reopening of schools, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said

Consultation meetings with parents, students and educationalists on the reopening of schools will be held from January 4 to 8 after which Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will take a final call, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Monday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the distribution of ₹2,500 cash and a gift hamper for Pongal festival at the Kullampalayam Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society Limited premises in Erode district, the Minister said that Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) were asked to hold the meetings over the weekend. “After the consultation meetings, the Chief Minister will hold discussion with the School Education Department and Health and Family Welfare Department and take a decision on reopening of schools”, he added.

The Minister said that practical examinations for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted and the schedule for the exams will be released soon. Online classes will not be conducted for students during the Pongal festival and an announcement regarding this will be made soon. Textbooks, notebooks, uniforms and bicycles were already distributed to the students even before schools were reopened. He said adequate toilets were available for the existing students in the schools.