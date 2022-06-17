Consulate General celebrates 75 years of U.S.-India partnership

Thangam Thennarasu, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan attend the event

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai celebrated the 246th anniversary of U.S. Independence as well as 75 years of U.S.-India partnership in Chennai on Thursday.

A video highlighting historical events in 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries was played on the occasion. Chennai-based neo-jazz singer Susha Raja performed the national anthems of the two countries.

Consul General Judith Ravin was the master of ceremonies. Acting Deputy Chief of Mission (A/DCM) for the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi Brian Heath presided over the programme from the Consul General’s residence in Chennai while Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan represented the Tamil Nadu government.

Mr. Heath spoke about the strong bond between the U.S. and India.

Mr. Thennarasu invited U.S. businesses to invest in the State. “Tamil Nadu has some natural advantages with seaports and airports and is strategically placed for industrial growth. The State is now a preferred destination for investment because of the progressive and proactive government,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said the years he spent in the U.S. helped shape his life. “In a lot of ways, America gave me a special kind of niche. People-to-people connect runs a lot deeper and we are sure these ties will grow and strengthen the U.S.-India relationship,” he added.