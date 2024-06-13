GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai calls on T.N. Governor

Published - June 13, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai Saravan Kumar Kumaravasagam and Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.

Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai Saravan Kumar Kumaravasagam and Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai Saravan Kumar Kumaravasagam called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. The diplomat presented a copy of the Thirukkural to Mr. Ravi during the meeting.

