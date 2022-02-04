Construction workers to get ₹4 lakh subsidy for houses

About 10,000 workers eligible under the first phase

The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board is inviting applications from construction workers for building or owning houses for which the State government has announced to give a subsidy of ₹4 lakh.

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in the State Assembly that construction workers would be paid ₹4 lakh as subsidy to build their own house.

Board chairman Pon Kumar said 10,000 workers were eligible under the first phase of the scheme. Only registered members of the board were eligible for the scheme.

Under the scheme, the construction workers could choose financial assistance for allotment of tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board or beneficiary led construction (BLC).

Any construction worker owning a plot and wanting to build a house would be given a subsidy of ₹4 lakh through various stages of construction. The minimum size of the house to be constructed should be 300 square feet and the amount would be released through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

For those construction workers opting for tenements, financial assistance would be given based on the norms of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).