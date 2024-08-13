ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker found dead inside bus at Chengam town

Published - August 13, 2024 10:03 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a government bus parked at the terminus in Chengam town near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as K. Kalaimani, a native of Chengam town. He was engaged in construction work in Salem city for more than a fortnight. After completing work, he returned to Chengam town on a bus.

However, on reaching the Chengam terminus, the conductor found him lying unconscious inside the bus. Immediately, he alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and rushed Kalaimani to the Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, the body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered. A probe is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US