Construction worker found dead inside bus at Chengam town

A 27-year-old man was found dead inside a government bus parked at the terminus in Chengam town near Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as K. Kalaimani, a native of Chengam town. He was engaged in construction work in Salem city for more than a fortnight. After completing work, he returned to Chengam town on a bus.

However, on reaching the Chengam terminus, the conductor found him lying unconscious inside the bus. Immediately, he alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and rushed Kalaimani to the Government Taluk Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, the body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered. A probe is under way.

