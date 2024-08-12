GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction of up and down ramps of Ukkadam flyover in Coimbatore will be completed within August 31, says Minister Velu

Published - August 12, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing construction of up and down ramps of Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover in Coimbatore district to connect the Sungam bypass would be completed within August 31 this year and would be opened for the general public, Minister for Highways E.V. Velu said on Monday.

In his rejoinder to AIADMK legislator and former Minister S.P. Velumani, Mr. Velu contended that a proposal for the Ukkadam flyover was made during the erstwhile DMK government under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2010.

Mr. Velumani had contended that the works for the flyover was started when AIADMK was in power. Mr. Velu recalled a meeting of District Collector on November 14, 2011 when the flyover was announced.

After a delay of seven years, a contract was signed on April 2, 2018 and another contract was signed on January 24, 2021, Mr. Velu recalled. When the DMK came to power in May 2021, only 12% of the works had been completed, he said.

“The Chief Minister instructed me to speed up the flyover works. On his instructions, I visited Coimbatore site and held review meetings with engineers,” Mr. Velu recalled and said under his regime, 88% of works were completed.

