Construction of rail over-bridges/under-bridges to be speeded up

CHENNAI

26 July 2021 01:07 IST

Minister inspects construction of an ROB in Urapakkam

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu on Sunday said works to construct rail over-bridges (ROB)/rail under-bridges to replace railway gates at 50 locations in the State would be speeded up.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the construction of an ROB in Urapakkam to replace level-crossing 36, he said the works were progressing very slowly due to reasons including delay in the completion of land acquisition.

“I have directed the respective engineers to approach Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly to help them in this regard, so the works may be completed on time, keeping the convenience of the public in mind,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

On a question whether flyover work in Coimbatore that had been put on hold would be revived, the Minister said the government had not stopped any work that had been undertaken over the past ten years. “We have only directed the officials concerned to finish the works without unnecessary delays,” he said.

Mr. Velu, who visited a factory that manufacturers street signages in Oragadam, said the proper installation of signboards, including warning signs, would go a long way in preventing accidents.

“During a meeting with chief engineers, I directed them that boards with reflectors should be installed at all necessary locations, as every life is precious and road safety is of paramount importance,” he added. He said if signboards were of good quality and international standards, they would last seven to 10 years.