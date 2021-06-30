Construction of Kudankulam nuclear reactors 5 and 6 begins

KOODANKULAM

30 June 2021 03:30 IST

The light water reactors will be built on an outlay of ₹49,621 crore

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project started the construction of the fifth and sixth reactors on its sprawling premises on Tuesday. It is already operating 2 x 1,000 MWe VVER nuclear reactors and constructing two similar reactors with Russian technical assistance.

With Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom; and Satish Kumar Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the project proponent, pressing the button through video conferencing from various destinations, 6,200 cubic metres of concrete was poured during the ‘first pour of concrete’ in the reactor raft at 11.32 a.m. on Tuesday, to mark the commencement of construction of the nuclear reactors.

The light water reactors (VVER) will be built on an outlay of ₹49,621 crore. While the fifth reactor will be commissioned in December 2026 after 66 months of construction, the sixth reactor will be ready for operations in September 2027.

“We, despite the pandemic situation, are determined to complete the construction of the reactor, which is the stellar example for Indo – Russian strategic cooperation to make KKNPP the largest power producing complex of the country, within this schedule,” said Mr. Vyas.

He added that the first two nuclear reactors of the KKNPP had so far generated 57 billion units of power ever since the units were commissioned.

The commencement of work on reactors 5 and 6 was another significant effort to realise the dreams of the visionary leaders of the Indian nuclear energy programme Homi Baba and Vikram Sarabai.

“These reactors will place India among the frontrunners of nuclear energy producing countries of the world and hence it is a proud moment,” he said. He added that he believed the KKNPP reactors would contribute significantly to the growth of Tamil Nadu by providing clean and stable energy.

Director General of Rosatom (Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation) Dr. Alexey Likhachev, speaking from Moscow, said the third generation plus VVER reactors being built in Kudankulam would have cutting-edge technologies to make the reactors the safest.

Site Director, KKNPP, Rajiv Manohar Godbole; Project Director of Reactors 5 and 6 of KKNPP M.S. Suresh; Project Director of Reactors 3 and 4 Chinna Veeran; Station Director of Reactors 1 and 2 Suresh Babu, and senior officials of KKNPP participated in the event.