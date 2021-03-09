Tamil Nadu

Construction of AIIMS in Madurai to begin ‘very soon’, Union Minister tells Rajya Sabha

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 09 March 2021 20:36 IST
Updated: 09 March 2021 20:36 IST

Construction and other activities concerning the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai will begin “very soon,” Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health, informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a supplementary question raised by M.Thambi Durai of the AIADMK on the status of the AIIMS project, the Union Minister said it involved financial support from a Japanese agency.

“The process is in very advanced stages,” he said, adding that the Union government was “actively pursuing” the matter.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Madurai Tamil Nadu
Read more...