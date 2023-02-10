Constitution is a wonderful document, but there exists an anomaly: Prabhat Patnaik

February 10, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Marxist theoretician and professor emeritus, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prabhat Patnaik, on Friday said that though Indian Constitution is a “wonderful document that guarantees equality before the law, provides for universal adult franchise”, there exists an anomaly at the heart of the Constitution, which is that the entire agenda with regard to the economic well-being of the people is put into the Directive Principles of State Policy, which are not ‘justiciable’.

“As a result they are no more than pious wishes. This also disempowers citizenship because a citizen of the country should in fact, be empowered to a certain material standard of life, standard education and so on. This entails a disempowerment of citizenship because, to this day, we have a continuation of acute poverty in the country after 75 years of independence. This is also in a sense a betrayal of the promises of the anti-colonial struggle,” he said, delivering the Malcolm Adiseshiah Memorial Lecture at Asian College of Journalism campus on the topic ‘For a set of constitutionally guaranteed economic rights’.

Prof. Patnaik, who was also the former Chairman, State Planning Commission, Kerala, said it would cost an additional 10% of the GDP (in addition to what is being spent under all these heads by the Union and the States) to spend on the five, fundamental, universally ‘justiciable’ economic rights – the right to food, right to employment (failing which the person will be paid a full wage), right to universal health care, right to free, quality universal education, right to old age and disability pensions.

“If you take the additional amount that is really required to be spent on all of these to institute these rights, it comes to about 10% of the GDP to be spent by the Centre and the states together. The additional taxation measures are required for raising only 7% as the remaining 3% will come automatically from the additional income generated by the extra government spending at pre-existing tax rates,” he said. “The 7% can be raised by having just two taxations: one is a 2% wealth tax of the top 1% of the population and 1/3rd inheritance tax on top 1% of the population.” He said inheritance tax was in sync with the logic of capitalism.

Sashi Kumar, one of the Board of Trustees, The Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust, and chairman, Asian College of Journalism, said, “Prof. Patnaik is a person we cherish all the more today.”

“We are living at a time when intellectualism, academic rigour and quality are all under fire in some form. And, in this challenging situation or environment to find someone who maintains and sustains academic rigour, intellectual rigour, and who manifestly professes to be in practice the traditions of Marxism…he has been a trailblazer in many ways,” he said.