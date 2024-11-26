Constitution Day: T.N. CM Stalin, Ministers read out Preamble at Secretariat

Marking the beginning of 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led his Cabinet members and senior officials in reading out the Preamble of the Constitution during an event at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The Chief Minister had earlier directed that a Preamble reading session be organised on Tuesday in all the government officers and educational institutions across the State.

In a separate event, the CM virtually inaugurated various projects that provide amenities in tourism hubs across Tamil Nadu at a total cost of ₹27.34 crore. These projects have been completed at Hogenakkal, Kolli Hills, Andipalayam lake, Vathalmalai, Muttom beach, Anthiyur lake, and Haridra Nadhi in Mannargudi, an official release said.

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings for 17 sub-registrar offices constructed by the Registration Department at a total cost of ₹30.27 crore. These buildings have been constructed in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvarur districts.

Ministers E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, S. Muthusamy, M.P. Saminathan, R. Rajendran, P. Moorthy, T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.

Coast Guard regional commander calls on CM

Guard’s Regional Commander (Eastern Region) Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini called on Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.