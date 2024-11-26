 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Constitution Day: T.N. CM Stalin, Ministers read out Preamble at Secretariat

Stalin also inaugurated infrastructural projects at tourism spots across the State and new buildings for sub-registrar offices

Published - November 26, 2024 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Marking the beginning of 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Tuesday (November 26, 2024), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led his Cabinet members and senior officials in reading out the Preamble of the Constitution during an event at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The Chief Minister had earlier directed that a Preamble reading session be organised on Tuesday in all the government officers and educational institutions across the State.

In a separate event, the CM virtually inaugurated various projects that provide amenities in tourism hubs across Tamil Nadu at a total cost of ₹27.34 crore. These projects have been completed at Hogenakkal, Kolli Hills, Andipalayam lake, Vathalmalai, Muttom beach, Anthiyur lake, and Haridra Nadhi in Mannargudi, an official release said.

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings for 17 sub-registrar offices constructed by the Registration Department at a total cost of ₹30.27 crore. These buildings have been constructed in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvarur districts.

Ministers E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, S. Muthusamy, M.P. Saminathan, R. Rajendran, P. Moorthy, T.R.B. Rajaa; Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.

Coast Guard regional commander calls on CM

Guard’s Regional Commander (Eastern Region) Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini called on Mr. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Published - November 26, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Related Topics

government / Chennai / state politics / political systems / politics / constitution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.