ADVERTISEMENT

Constitute State Committee on Dam Safety, Annamalai tells T.N. govt

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even after three years of enacting the Dam Safety Act, the State government has not constituted the committee, Mr. Annamalai alleged

The Hindu Bureau

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai on Friday (August 16, 2024) asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to constitute the State Committee on Dam Safety under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, to ensure that the maintenance of dams in the State are monitored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after three years of enacting the Dam Safety Act, the State government has not constituted the said committee, Mr. Annamalai alleged in a statement. Dams such as Bhavanisagar, Aliyar, Thirumoorthy, and Amaravathi are without proper maintenance, he added.

Mr. Annamalai, however, welcomed the State government’s decision to commission the Athikadavu-Avinashi project on August 17. “Though the DMK government delayed the implementation of the project by nearly 39 months, its decision to commission the scheme, which benefits the people of Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur district, is a welcome step,” he said.

He further urged the State government to immediately release compensation for farmers on whose lands the pipelines for the project were laid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US