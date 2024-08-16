GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constitute State Committee on Dam Safety, Annamalai tells T.N. govt

Even after three years of enacting the Dam Safety Act, the State government has not constituted the committee, Mr. Annamalai alleged

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai on Friday (August 16, 2024) asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to constitute the State Committee on Dam Safety under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, to ensure that the maintenance of dams in the State are monitored.

Even after three years of enacting the Dam Safety Act, the State government has not constituted the said committee, Mr. Annamalai alleged in a statement. Dams such as Bhavanisagar, Aliyar, Thirumoorthy, and Amaravathi are without proper maintenance, he added.

Mr. Annamalai, however, welcomed the State government’s decision to commission the Athikadavu-Avinashi project on August 17. “Though the DMK government delayed the implementation of the project by nearly 39 months, its decision to commission the scheme, which benefits the people of Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur district, is a welcome step,” he said.

He further urged the State government to immediately release compensation for farmers on whose lands the pipelines for the project were laid.

