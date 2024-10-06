Constitute search committee to select V-C for Annamalai University: Annamalai University Teachers Federation

The Annamalai University Teachers Federation (AUTF) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government and Governor-Chancellor to intervene and take steps to constitute the search committee for appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

According to C. Subramanian, convenor of AUTF, Annamalai University, in the wake of the financial crisis in the University in 2012, the staff had been deprived of financial benefits and promotions. No benefits have been provided to staff for the last three years, he said, adding that the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor was the need of the hour.

“Though the tenure of the present Vice-Chancellor R.M. Kathiresan is due to end in November this year, the search committee to select the new VC is yet to be constituted. This is in violation of the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which mandates that the search committee must be constituted at least three months before the tenure of the sitting VC comes to an end,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Further, there is no provision in the Annamalai University Act 2013 for extending the services of the VC as the appointment can be made only through the search committee. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government and Governor-Chancellor should immediately intervene and take steps to constitute the search committee for selection of the VC at the earliest, AUTF said.

The university was a unitary institution had been converted into an affiliating university with colleges from the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai being affiliated with it. The institution has more than 12,000 students on campus and more than one lakh students under Distance Learning.

