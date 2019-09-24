Constable throws stick at hearing-impaired rider

A hearing impaired person sustained injuries after a policeman hit him on the back of his head with a lathi during vehicle check at Veppur in Cuddalore district on Monday night.

The victim, Sankar, 47, of Narayur village, sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Veppur General Hospital.

The constable signalled Sankar who was riding behind a lorry to stop. However, Sankar reportedly failed to notice the policeman and continued to ride following which Jayabal swung his lathi, which hit Sankar on the back of his head. He lost control of the vehicle and fell from the bike, sustaining injuries.

SHRC sends notice

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday took cognisance of a matter relating to a woman who lost her leg in an accident after a home guard stopped her while she was riding her two-wheeler without helmet.

The incident happened at Sholavaram last Friday. K. Priya was on her way home when she spotted the police team during a vehicle check on the Red Hills-Tiruvallur State Highway. The police said she panicked when one of the policemen jumped in front of her vehicle to stop her. She lost control of the bike and fell. A container lorry following her bike ran over her right leg, sources said.