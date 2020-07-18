Constable suspended

Tirupattur

18 July 2020 00:05 IST

Man attempts to end life after bike was seized

The Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P. Vijay Kumar has suspended a constable in connection with an incident in which a man attempted to end his life after his two-wheeler was seized in Ambur last Sunday.

Police were holding a vehicle check near OAR Theatre in Ambur to enforce the lockdown. They stopped Mugilan as he was reportedly not going out for any emergency and seized his vehicle. Police claim that Mugilan later attempted to end his life. Constable Chandrasekhar, who was at the spot at the time of the incident, has been placed under suspension.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

