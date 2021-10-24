Constable suspended for drunk driving

A constable attached with the Armed Reserve unit has been placed under suspension as he was found driving an official car used for VIP escort under the influence of alcohol and causing public nuisance.

Saravanan, 26, was the driver of an escort vehicle for VIPs and VVIPs. He and his friends had consumed liquor and were going in the official car on Friday. Mr. Saravanan drove the vehicle on EVR Road in a rash manner. The car was stopped by public near Arumbakkam and his friends fled the spot.

A few locals complained to a traffic sub-inspector on duty nearby.

The inebriated constable created a scene but was overpowered and taken to Arumbakkam police station. After an inquiry, S. Gopal, Deputy Commissioner, Motor Vehicles, suspended Mr. Saravanan.