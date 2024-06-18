ADVERTISEMENT

Constable suspended for attacking street vendor

Published - June 18, 2024 11:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Police (SP) (Vellore) issued suspension order against a constable attached to the Gudiyatham Town police station for assaulting a pani-puri seller.

According to the police, constable S. Arun Kanmani, 38, has been placed under suspension by SP N. Manivannan under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.

The police said the constable used to frequent the shop of the pani-puri seller K. Ram Babu, 28, near the bus terminus on Gudiyatham Main Road.

On June 12, an argument broke out after Arun complained about food quality at the shop. The police constable attacked Ram, who sustained injuries. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital.

Based on a complaint by Ram, the Gudiyatham Town police registered a case. An inquiry conducted by the district police found the constable to be guilty.

Accordingly, the SP issued suspension order against the constable with immediate effect.

