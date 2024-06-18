GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constable suspended for attacking street vendor

Published - June 18, 2024 11:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Police (SP) (Vellore) issued suspension order against a constable attached to the Gudiyatham Town police station for assaulting a pani-puri seller.

According to the police, constable S. Arun Kanmani, 38, has been placed under suspension by SP N. Manivannan under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.

The police said the constable used to frequent the shop of the pani-puri seller K. Ram Babu, 28, near the bus terminus on Gudiyatham Main Road.

On June 12, an argument broke out after Arun complained about food quality at the shop. The police constable attacked Ram, who sustained injuries. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital.

Based on a complaint by Ram, the Gudiyatham Town police registered a case. An inquiry conducted by the district police found the constable to be guilty.

Accordingly, the SP issued suspension order against the constable with immediate effect.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.