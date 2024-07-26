Constable, home guard suspended in Vellore on bribery charges

The Vellore Superintendent of Police on Friday issued a suspension order to a constable attached to Pallikonda police and a Home Guard personnel for demanding and accepting bribe from goods vehicles at Pallikonda toll plaza on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), on the outskirts of Vellore.

Police said constable K. Sankar, 28, and home guard V. Naveen, 25, were suspended by the Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1955. Constable Sankar was posted at Pallikonda only a month ago, after he had served in the CB-CID wing in the district.

Police said along with home guard Naveen, constable Sankar was on night duty at the toll plaza on the highway on July 25 when the duo apparently demanded and received around ₹100 from drivers of goods vehicles, including those carrying essential items at the toll plaza. The video of the incident, which was went viral on social media platforms, prompting the district police to take action against them.

Police said, as per norms, such night patrolling at the toll plaza is done by a police team, led by the sub-inspector. However, on Thursday night, the duo was on patrol duty. .

Subsequently, an inquiry by the district police found the duo guilty following which a suspension order was issued.

This is the third suspension since May, when the head constable of Katpadi police was suspended for unruly behaviour during a police training session in an inebriated state at VIT here. Another incident took place on June 18 when Gudiyatham Town police constable was suspended for assaulting a pani-puri seller in the town.

