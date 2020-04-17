Constable does his bit, donates a month’s salary to CMPRF

A Grade-I constable with the District Armed Reserve on Friday donated a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19 here on Friday.

S. Babu handed over a demand draft worth ₹25,788 to District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar on Friday morning. “Ever since the lockdown was announced, I wanted to contribute something,” Mr. Babu told The Hindu over phone, referring to the plights of migrant workers and others affected by the lockdown.

A helping hand

The 35-year-old joined the Armed Reserve in 2008, and worked in Chennai and Palani, before ending up at the Coimbatore District Armed Reserve. He was recently promoted as a Grade-I constable. “I was on duty for 15 days in Mettupalayam,” he said. There, he was deployed in COVID-19 containment zones. He returned to the city on Wednesday.

“My salary is the only source of income for my family,” he said. “We do not know what is going to happen because of this [COVID-19]. So I decided to help the people and the government in whatever way I could,” he added.