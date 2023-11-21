Constable dies after bike plunges into open trench near Ranipet

November 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RANIPET

A 29-year-old police constable died after the two-wheeler he was riding plunged into an open trench that was dug to build a culvert on the Kalpanapattu-Ponnappanthangal Koot Road near Nemili town, Ranipet, on Tuesday. Police said M. Elagovan, after work at Vishnu Kanchi police station in Kancheepuram, was returning to his house in Pudur village near Nemili town when his two-wheeler rammed hit on a mud mound near the open trench across the narrow stretch. In the impact, he fell into the four-foot-deep trench. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

About five hours later, a few farmers bound for paddy fields spotted the constable in the trench. They alerted Nemili police, who arrived at the spot and rushed Elagovan to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah. Doctors at the hospital, however, declared that he was brought dead.

A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classified as Other District Roads (ODR) by the State Highways, the stretch is poorly lit and registers low traffic.

Police said the trench was dug up for the construction of a new culvert across the stretch to prevent inundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.