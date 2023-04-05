Consider TANTRASCO’s request to erect electricity towers on Perumbakkam marshland, HC directs Forest Dept

April 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed a writ petition filed by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) and directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) to consider granting permission to dismantle an overhead electricity tower and instead install two new narrow towers on the Perumbakkam marshland to facilitate the construction of an elevated metro track between Alandur and Sholinganallur.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam directed the PCCF to take a call within eight weeks on an application made by Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRASCO) through PARIVESH portal on January 9 this year. The judge made it clear that an order passed by the High Court on August 19, 2021 prohibiting any kind of construction activity on the marshland need not come in the way of considering TANTRASCO’s application in public interest.

The direction was issued after hearing Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram for the State government and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR.L. Sundaresan for the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests. Assisted by central government standing counsel K. Venkataswamy Babu, the ASG told the court that the Centre’s permission was not required for the construction on a small portion of the marshland.

In its affidavit, CMRL told the court that after successful completion of two corridors under Phase 1 of the Metro project in Chennai, it had now undertaken construction of three more corridors running to a length of 107.55 km under Phase 2. While Corridor 3 between Madhavaram and Siruseri runs for 45.77 km, Corridor 4 from Ponnamallee to Light House runs for 25.70 km and corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Sholinganallur runs for 44.66 km.

The State government had granted in-principle approval for the second phase on April 13, 2017 at an estimated cost of ₹63,246 crore. One of the crucial sections in Corridor 5 was the elevated track from Alandur to Sholinganallur (14.65 km). A part of it has to pass over the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur road adjacent to the Perumbakkam marshland which was under the control of the Forest department.

For the construction of the elevated track, it was essential to shift the overhead power lines near the marshland underground and an assessment carried out by TANTRASCO revealed that they could be converted only if an existing tower on the marshland was dismantled and two new towers built. As against the estimate of ₹ 28.01 crore for carrying out the work, CMRL had deposited ₹24 crore with TANTRASCO.

It was brought to the notice of the court that as against 11,130 square metres of space occupied by the existing tower, erected over 30 years ago, the two new narrow cable termination towers would require only 9,677.50 square metres. The court was assured that the towers would be dismantled immediately after the construction of the new towers and after ensuring seamless power supply to the locality through underground cables.

Stating that 60% of the civil construction works for the metro project between Alandur and Sholinganallur had been completed and only the section near the marshland was getting delayed for want of forest department approval, CMRL said any delay would affect the completion of the project and cause huge financial burden on the public exchequer. It claimed that there was no other alternative but to build two new towers on the marshland.