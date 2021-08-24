Tamil Nadu

‘Consider survey in tribal villages to issue ration cards’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to consider a representation made to conduct a survey in all tribal villages in the southern districts in order to issue ration cards to those who did not have them.

In a petition that came up before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy, R. Mallika of Dindigul district said she had sent a representation to the authorities to conduct a survey in order to ascertain facts on the number of tribal people with and without ration cards. The ration card was important to get COVID-19 relief measures, she said.

The petitioner said since no steps were taken based on her representation she filed the present petition.


