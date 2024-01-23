Consider streaming Assembly proceedings with time lag of 5-10 min, Madras High Court tells T.N. Assembly Secretariat

January 23, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, granted time till March 11 for the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly Secretariat to take a call on streaming the Assembly proceedings with a time lag of five to 10 minutes, in order to edit out only expunged remarks, if any.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said the Assembly Secretariat could also take a cue from the procedure followed for live telecast of Parliament proceedings. They asked Advocate General P.S. Raman to get instructions by the next hearing.

The suggestions were made during the hearing of a 2015 writ petition filed by Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) former leader A. Vijayakant, who died recently, and a 2023 writ petition by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief whip S.P. Velumani.

While it was represented that another litigant would get substituted in the place of the deceased leader, Senior Counsel Vijay Narayan, representing Mr. Velumani, complained of the issues raised by the Opposition members being blacked out while telecasting the Assembly proceedings.

On his part, the A-G told the court that the entire question hour as well as the call attention motion proceedings were being streamed live at present, but there was a hitch in live streaming the other proceedings because sometimes, the Speaker expunges unparliamentary remarks from the records.

“If a member makes such remarks, it will only go against him. If you don’t want such remarks to go public, then delay the streaming by five to 10 minutes. When the parliamentary proceedings are telecast live, what is the problem in the Legislative Assembly proceedings?” the Chief Justice asked.

The A-G replied that it was only after the present government came to power that the Assembly proceedings had begun to be streamed live in a phased manner. He also said that writ petitions could not be filed seeking a direction to the Speaker who was the custodian of the House.

Agreeing that there was no doubt over the proposition that the Speaker was the custodian of the House, the Chief Justice said: “We only want to know why the State is lagging behind when the parliamentary proceedings were being telecasted live.” He asked the A-G to get instructions by March 11.

