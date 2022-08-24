Consider plea to reopen Kallakurichi schools, HC directs Collector

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Kallakurichi Collector to consider within 10 days a representation made by Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor seeking permission to reopen its two schools that were ransacked by rioters on July 17, following the death of a Class XII girl.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by the society seeking a direction to the State government and the Collector to consider its plea and permit reopening of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and ECR International School.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told the court that the society’s request would be considered by the Collector after taking into account all factors, including the need for the students to resume physical classes as well the ongoing police investigation into the death and the riots.

Earlier, the State Public Prosecutor told the court that the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), probing into the death of the girl, required the scene of crime for some more days since there were multiple theories behind the crime and the police had to conduct a thorough investigation.

He claimed there were absolutely no issues with respect to the education of the students since the two schools were taking classes online for Classes I-VIII and physical classes at a different venue, arranged by the School Education Department officials, for students of Classes IX to XII.

However, senior counsel A.R.L. Sundaresan, representing the petitioner society, told the judge that online classes could not be continued forever and it could only be a temporary arrangement.

He also pointed out that physical classes for Classes IX to XII were now being taken in a teacher training institute. If that institute was in need of the space for its use, the school students would be stranded without any place to go. Therefore, it was absolutely essential to permit the society to take possession of its campus and undertake all repairs before reopening the two schools for the benefit of around 3,500 students and 225 staff, he argued.