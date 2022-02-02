Consider plea to remove damaged electric pole: HC

MADURAI

02 February 2022 21:42 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco, Ramanathapuram, to consider the plea filed by an activist who sought removal of an electric pole said to be in a damaged condition near a panchayat union primary school in Kamuthi.

Hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by A. Singamuthu of Kamuthi, a Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan directed Tangedco authorities to consider the petitioner’s representation within four weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner said the electric pole erected near the school compound was in a damaged condition, posing a threat to the students, teachers and the people living in the vicinity.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities to remove the pole. But his representation was not considered.