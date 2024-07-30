Consider plea to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in domestic flights operating to and from Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 directed the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to consider a representation made by a public interest litigant to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in all domestic flights operating to and from the airports in Tamil Nadu.

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu said, courts could not issue a positive direction, as sought for by World Tamil Research Trust, a private body represented by its president C. Kanagaraj, to make such announcements mandatory.

They said, the Centre, could at best be directed only to consider a representation made by the litigant within a period of 12 weeks. The first Division Bench issued such a direction and disposed of the public interest litigation petition pending since 2021.

The petitioner trust had contended that announcements in Tamil were being made even in foreign countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka and wondered why should they not be made mandatory in all domestic flights operated to and from Tamil Nadu.

