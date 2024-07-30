GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Consider plea to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in domestic flights operating to and from Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and K. Kumaresh Babu issue the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition pending since 2021

Published - July 30, 2024 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of flight taking off at the Chennai airport. File

A view of flight taking off at the Chennai airport. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 directed the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to consider a representation made by a public interest litigant to make announcements in Tamil mandatory in all domestic flights operating to and from the airports in Tamil Nadu.

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Kumaresh Babu said, courts could not issue a positive direction, as sought for by World Tamil Research Trust, a private body represented by its president C. Kanagaraj, to make such announcements mandatory.

They said, the Centre, could at best be directed only to consider a representation made by the litigant within a period of 12 weeks. The first Division Bench issued such a direction and disposed of the public interest litigation petition pending since 2021.

The petitioner trust had contended that announcements in Tamil were being made even in foreign countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka and wondered why should they not be made mandatory in all domestic flights operated to and from Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.