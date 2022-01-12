Tamil Nadu

Consider plea of medical aspirant: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State to consider the plea of a medical aspirant, who sought a direction to authorities to consider her for admission to MBBS/BDS course under the quota for children of serving defence personnel.

The petitioner said a Division Bench of the HC had held that at least 1% of the total seats under reservation for children of armed forces personnel should be made available to children of serving defence personnel.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed the authorities to consider the representation of K. Sukisha. It was for them to pass necessary orders, the judge said.


