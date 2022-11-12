Consider plea of doctors who served during COVID-19 for regular appointment, HC directs TN govt

11 doctors had approached the Madras High Court claiming to have served on a contract basis during all three waves of pandemic, and thereby seeking regular appointment as assistant surgeons

11 doctors had approached the Madras High Court claiming to have served on a contract basis during all three waves of pandemic, and thereby seeking regular appointment as assistant surgeons

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider a representation made by 11 doctors, who had been engaged on a contract basis in government hospitals during all three waves of COVID-19, to appoint them as Assistant Surgeons in regular vacancies.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered that the government should consider their plea within eight weeks by taking into account a judgement passed by the Supreme Court in a suo motu writ petition in April 2021, in favour of COVID warriors, and also a Central government notification in their favour.

The judge asked the petitioners’ counsel S. Thanka Sivan to make sure that all the 11 doctors submit a fresh representation to the government enclosing the Supreme court judgement as well as the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 3, 2021.

Doctors R. Venkattaraman, T. Aruvi, S. Bindhuraj, B. Vishan, S. Arun, Vinoth, R. Ramachandran, S. Pushkaran, Rajamurugan, P.S. Karthikeyan and W. Bernal Sam Roy had approached the court contending that they had passed the Medical Recruitment Board examinations in 2018 itself but were not appointed in government service.

Subsequently, since they had rendered their services during the crucial period of COVID-19, the doctors insisted that they be granted regular appointments as Assistant Surgeons. Additional Government Pleader Stalin Abimanyu contended that those appointed on a contract basis had no vested right to seek regular appointments.

After hearing them, the judge refused to issue a positive direction to the government to directly appoint them as Assistant Surgeons but ordered that their plea should be considered in the light of the Supreme Court judgement and the Centre’s notification that insists on giving preference to COVID warriors in public employment.