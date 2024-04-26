ADVERTISEMENT

Consider plea against the sale of IPL tickets on the black market, Madras High Court directs BCCI and SDAT

April 26, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad direct the two sports bodies to dispose of a representation made by an advocate

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to consider a representation made by an advocate for stringent action against the sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets on the black market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate A. Sathiya Prakash of Chennai. The litigant had complained of most tickets being sold at exorbitant rates.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, representing the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, informed the Bench that in the current IPL season, the police had arrested many people in connection with the sale of tickets on the black market and registered criminal cases against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his affidavit, the petitioner contended that cricket is the most loved sport in the country and the fans in Chennai vie to get an opportunity to watch the matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk. However, of late, purchasing tickets at a fair price has become a Herculean task, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that though the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) sells tickets online, the booking closes in no time and those who manage to purchase them end up selling those tickets at exorbitant rates to the diehard fans. This leads to disparity with those who cannot afford such high rates being not able to enjoy the matches.

Senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing the TNCA, told the Bench that the association makes sure it does not sell more than two tickets to each person. However, the demand was so high that the tickets assigned for online booking get sold within a few minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US