Consider permitting online voting for T.N. Medical Council elections, Court directs government

December 20, 2022 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider the feasibility of allowing registered medical practitioners across the State to resort to e-voting/online voting in the elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC), a disciplinary body for doctors practicing in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice R. Subramanian issued the direction while accepting the government’s submission to revisit the archaic Madras Medical Registration Act of 1914 and the rules framed under it, to ensure better functioning of the TNMC in accordance with the present day requirements.

The judge recorded the submission of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram that the 1914 Act as well as the statutory rules would be revamped within three months in consultation with the office-bearers of the TNMC and ordered that the latter could continue in their posts till then.

The orders were passed while disposing of a couple of writ petitions filed against an election notification issued by the TNMC on September 14. During the course of the hearing, it was found that the 1914 Act was passed during the colonial rule and much before the reorganisation of the States.

The Act provided for inclusion of a medical faculty member of the senate of the University of Madras, the Andhra University and the Government Medical College in Vishakapatnam to be members of the medical council which was constituted for the entire Presidency of Madras during the early 1900s.

“Therefore, accepting the submission of the learned Advocate General, elections to TNMC are postponed for a period of three months to be conducted afresh after the government completes the revamping of the rules and the enactment in consultation with the present office bearers of the council,” the judge wrote.