Consider MDMK’s plea to allot ‘top’ symbol, Madras HC directs Election Commission

March 07, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider within two weeks a plea made by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) to allot the ‘top’ symbol for the Parliamentary election this year as well as the 2026 Assembly election.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by the party. They made it clear that the petitioner’s request must be considered in accordance with the relevant rules.

The orders were passed after senior counsel M. Ajmal Khan, representing the party, stated that it was derecognised in 2010 on the basis of an erroneous calculation of the percentage of votes secured in the 2006 Assembly election and consequently lost the reserved symbol.

In an affidavit filed on behalf of the party, its general secretary Vaiko said it was founded in 1994 and began contesting in elections since 1996. Since then, the party was allotted the ‘top’ symbol to contest in four Assembly elections as well as four general elections.

In 2010, the ECI de-recognised the party on the ground that it had secured only 5.98% of valid votes in the 2006 Assembly election though it had actually secured 5.99% which must be construed as 6% of the valid votes, he said and insisted on getting back the reserved symbol.