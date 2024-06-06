Consider laying ramps for the disabled in all beaches, sea shores across Tamil Nadu, Madras High Court directs govt.

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider a representation made by a public interest litigant for constructing ramps for the physically challenged in all beaches as well as sea shores across Tamil Nadu as it had been created at the Marina beach in Chennai.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq issued the direction while disposing of a 2019 public interest litigation petition filed by Chennai based advocate K. Kesavan who had insisted on creating permanent ramps in all beaches.

In an affidavit filed through his counsel R. Sankarasubbu, the litigant had relied upon a news report published in The Hindu on December 3, 2018 when the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Greater Chennai City Police had jointly laid a temporary ramp down the Marina beach.

The wooden ramp, wrapped with a red carpet, was laid on December 3, the International Day of Disabled Persons, to enable free movement of wheelchairs to the waterfront so that the physically challenged too can enjoy the waves. A similar temporary ramp was laid in 2019 too.

Stating that such a gesture should not remain a symbolic act of recognising the rights of the physically challenged only on the International Day of Disabled Persons, the petitioner stressed upon the need to make the ramp facility permanent in the Marina beach.

When the PIL petitioner was taken up for final hearing now, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabakar reported to the court that a permament ramp facility had been created at the Marina beach and therefore nothing survived to be decided in the PIL petition.

However, on finding that the petitioner had sought establishment of ramps in other beaches and sea shores as well, the judges disposed of the PIL petition with a direction to the State government to consider that plea too in the interest of the physically challenged people residing over there.