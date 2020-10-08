‘Consider slain SI’s son for job on compassionate grounds’

MADURAI

08 October 2020 21:46 IST

HC disposes of plea filed by son of police officer killed in 2010

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to consider the representation for appointment on compassionate grounds made by V. Ashok Kumar, son of Sub-Inspector of Police R. Vetrivel, who was hacked to death in 2010 in a case of mistaken identity.

Vetrivel was attacked with a bomb and hacked to death by a gang in Alwarkurichi (now in newly created Tenkasi district) over a family feud involving another SI, Sivasubramanian. The incident had sparked an outrage after it was said that two Ministers who were at the spot failed to help Vetrivel when he was bleeding profusely. However, this was denied by the Ministers.

The petitioner said that following his father’s demise, his mother was appointed as an Office Assistant on compassionate grounds. However, she did not take up the job as she had to look after him and his sister, who were in Class VIII and Class IV respectively.

Instead, she sent a representation asking the State to consider the petitioner for appointment once he turned major. He said that he was an engineering graduate now and made a representation in 2018 for appointment on compassionate grounds. But, there was no response from the government yet.

Hearing the plea, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy directed the State to consider the representation sent by the petitioner on merits within four weeks, and disposed of the petition.