‘Consider farmers’ views before implementing project’

MADURAI

29 July 2021 22:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed Public Works Department officials to interact with the farmers of Andipatti in Theni district and take a decision on implementing a water pipeline project to meet their agricultural needs.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S. Ananthi observed that the plea of the farmers was regarding supply of water for their agricultural needs. A pipeline project was conceived to bring surplus water from Kullappa Goundan Patti stream to Andipatti.

But the authorities were yet to get administrative sanction to implement the project. Taking note of the submissions, the judges said the State should look into the needs of the people, especially when it was the need for adequate water for agriculture.

PWD officials should look into the issue and pass appropriate orders for allocation of funds to the project or for any other project that would alleviate the problems of the farmers, the judges said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by T. Rathinavel of Andipatti, Theni district secretary of Tamilaga Malar Farmers Association. The petition was disposed of with the direction.