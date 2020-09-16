Consider enhancing upper age limit of temporary employees: HC

Tasmac clarifies that G.O. is applicable to regular staff only

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to consider enhancing the upper age limit for contract or temporary employees from 58 to 59 years, for engaging them on a need basis.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that if Tasmac does take such a decision, it would not mean that all contractual or temporary employees would be entitled to seek job extension up to 59 years of age.

The court said that Tasmac could consider each individual/deserving employee and on a need basis extend the contracts of those who have completed 58 years.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Tasmac employees, who sought the enhancement of their retirement age from 58 to 59 years as per the government order that was issued on May 7.

As per the government order, the age of superannuation of government servants — who were in regular service as on May 31, 2020 — would be enhanced from 58 to 59 years and the benefit of the order would be applicable to its regular employees.

During the course of the hearing, Tasmac clarified that the government order was applicable to those employees who were in regular service and not those who were engaged on a contractual basis.