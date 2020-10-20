‘Consider dismissed police officer’s plea for reinstatement’

MADURAI

20 October 2020 20:20 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to consider on merits the representation sent by a dismissed police officer, who sought to be reinstated in service. He was dismissed from service after a trial court convicted him of abetment to suicide of a woman in Thanjavur. However, the High Court had set aside the conviction.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy directed the State to consider the representation of the police officer on merits within four weeks. The court was hearing the petition filed by C. Sethumani Madhavan from Madurai, who had joined service as a Sub-Inspector of Police in 1996. He was acquitted of the charge in 2019.

He said that as per the Police Standing Order 67 he should have been reinstated in service following the acquittal and had also sent a representation to the State in this regard, but there was no reply. He said that the failure to consider him for reinstatement was arbitrary and against the settled provisions of law.