‘Consider Class IX scores for Class XI admissions’

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 23:33 IST

School Education Dept. issues circular

The School Education Department has said schools can take the Class IX performance of the students into consideration while allotting them subject groups in Class 11, if the number of students opting for a specific group is much higher than the intake capacity.

The Department withdrew an earlier announcement stating that schools could conduct tests, on the basis of which students could be allotted the group of their choice in case the number of applications received is high.

In a circular, the School Education Department Commissioner said Class IX marks could be taken into consideration, and schools need not conduct a test based on the Class X portions for allotting groups in Class XI to students.

Advertising

Advertising

Students seeking admission to Class XI did not write the Class X board exams this year as they were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Guidelines for Class XI admissions were issued by the School Education Department on Tuesday. The Chief Educational Officers have been asked to inform the heads of all schools about the revised guidelines to be followed. Based on the COVID-19 situation, schools have been told that they can start sessions for Class XI students from the third week of June. For Class XII students, lessons can be provided through Kalvi TV and other resource materials, the Department said.

Welcoming the decision, the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu thanked the government and said students should be allotted the groups they wish to take. It recommended that additional sections be started in government schools to accommodate all students based on their preferred subjects.