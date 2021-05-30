Consider all journalists for relief, says Seeman

CHENNAI

30 May 2021 00:05 IST

Aid excludes non-accredited journalists

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to provide relief to families of all journalists, including those working for online platforms, who succumbed to COVID-19, instead of only considering accredited mediapersons.

Mr. Seeman said it was disappointing to note that the State government’s decision excluded non-accredited journalists, especially those working for online websites and channels.

“Accreditation press cards are not available to all journalists. Only senior journalists associated with well-known media houses usually get government accreditation cards,” the NTK leader said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Reporters and camera persons reporting on COVID-19 from hospitals will not have the accreditation,” he said.

Mr. Seeman added that journalists and camera persons reporting from the field had been affected by the infection, and some had also died. “Many have said that they have not received any relief announced by the State government,” he said.